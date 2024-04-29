PM Modi Highlights Development Progress Under BJP Leadership, Contrasts with Congress Era
PTI | Solapur | Updated: 29-04-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 14:33 IST
You have seen 60 years of Congress rule and 10 years of Modi regime; we have done far more development: PM Modi in Solapur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
