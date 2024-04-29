PM Modi Clarifies: 10% Quota for Economically Backward in General Category Does Not Infringe Rights of Backward Classes
PTI | Solapur | Updated: 29-04-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Without snatching rights of backward classes, we gave 10 per cent quota for economically backward among general categories: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
