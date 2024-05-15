Jordan foiled militant attempt to smuggle in arms, PETRA reports
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-05-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:29 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Jordan foiled an attempt by foreign-backed militants to smuggle arms into its territory, seized the arms and detained the smugglers in March, an official source told state news agency PETRA on Wednesday.
Two Jordanian sources with knowledge of the matter earlier told Reuters that the U.S.-allied kingdom had foiled a suspected Iranian-led plot to smuggle weapons to help opponents of the ruling monarchy carry out acts of sabotage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Goal for Life" project completed to employ female sports college graduates in Jordan
Jordan says Israeli settlers attacked Jordanian aid convoys on way to Gaza
Jordan says Israeli settlers attacked Jordanian aid convoys on way to Gaza
Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah as Gaza ceasefire hopes dim
Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah as Gaza ceasefire hopes dim