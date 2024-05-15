Jordan foiled militant attempt to smuggle in arms, PETRA reports

Jordan foiled an attempt by foreign-backed militants to smuggle arms into its territory, seized the arms and detained the smugglers in March, an official source told state news agency PETRA on Wednesday.

Two Jordanian sources with knowledge of the matter earlier told Reuters that the U.S.-allied kingdom had foiled a suspected Iranian-led plot to smuggle weapons to help opponents of the ruling monarchy carry out acts of sabotage.

