Scotland's First Minister Resigns
PTI | London | Updated: 29-04-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 17:14 IST
Scotland's first minister, Humza Yousaf, resigns rather than face a no-confidence vote, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scotland
- Humza Yousaf
- First Minister
- Resignation
- No-Confidence Vote
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scotland's Lewis Ferguson out of Euro 2024 after injuring knee while playing for Bologna
Scotland to ditch 2030 greenhouse gas reduction target, says BBC report
Scotland ditches 2030 climate target to cut emissions by 75%
Scotland ditches 2030 climate target to cut emissions by 75%
Scotland ditches climate pledge to cut emissions by 75% by 2030