PM Modi slams Congress for depriving soldier families of 'one rank one pension' for 40 years
PTI | Satara | Updated: 29-04-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress kept families of soldiers deprived of "one rank one pension" scheme for 40 years: PM Modi at rally in Karad, Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP govt has built 4 crore houses for the poor. We will build 3 crore more houses for such families: PM Modi at release of party manifesto.
UNICEF chief finally in Israel, meets with families of hostages
Israeli military official says four Israeli soldiers wounded by blast in Lebanon
Israeli military official says four Israeli soldiers wounded in blast inside Lebanon
Israeli soldiers complete exercise near Lebanese border as tensions remain high