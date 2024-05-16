Left Menu

Inter Miami''s five-game winning streak ends after a scoreless draw with Orlando

Lionel Messi did not play for Miami due to a left leg injury. Messi played the entire game on Saturday despite a first-half injury scare.

PTI | Orlando | Updated: 16-05-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 09:31 IST
Drake Callender made three saves for his second clean sheet of the season and Inter Miami played Orlando to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.

Miami (8-2-4), which has never defeated the Lions in MLS play in Orlando, had its five-game winning streak come to an end. Miami was looking to become the third team since 2019 to win six straight regular-season matches in the same season. Orlando (3-5-4) is just 1-3-3 at home this season. Lionel Messi did not play for Miami due to a left leg injury. Messi played the entire game on Saturday despite a first-half injury scare. He briefly left that game late in the first half after some sort of issue with his left knee after being fouled by defender George Campbell.

Luis Suarez, who scored a brace against Orlando earlier this season, had a good scoring opportunity in the opening three minutes but it was saved by Pedro Gallese.

Callender made a diving stop of Martin Ojeda's shot in the 32nd minute to keep it scoreless.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

