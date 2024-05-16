Left Menu

Strikes delay cane crush at Australia's biggest sugar producer

Wilmar has eight sugar mills in Australia's Queensland state which it says run 24 hours a day during the cane crushing season from June to November. "Despite our best attempts to mitigate the impact of work stoppages and other industrial action, we are unable to complete the preparatory work necessary to meet our scheduled start dates," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 16-05-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 10:14 IST
Strikes delay cane crush at Australia's biggest sugar producer
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's largest sugar producer, Wilmar Sugar, said on Thursday that industrial action by its employees would delay the start of cane processing at its factories by several days. Wilmar has eight sugar mills in Australia's Queensland state which it says run 24 hours a day during the cane crushing season from June to November.

"Despite our best attempts to mitigate the impact of work stoppages and other industrial action, we are unable to complete the preparatory work necessary to meet our scheduled start dates," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement. Production will be delayed by two days at seven of the mills and by seven days at the eighth, the Plane Creek Mill, the spokesperson said.

"With another full-day work stoppage planned for next Tuesday, the start of production may be further delayed," they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024