12 of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam BJP's target: Amit Shah
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-04-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 10:43 IST
We do not see voters as minority or majority, BJP will win 12 of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
