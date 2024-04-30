PM Modi Empowers Women: Thousands Join Self Help Groups in a Decade
PTI | Solapur | Updated: 30-04-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 12:15 IST
I have left no stone unturned to empower women; thousands of women have joined Self Help Groups in last 10 years: PM Modi.
