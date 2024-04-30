Rahul Gandhi alleges BJP's intent to undermine Constitution at Madhya Pradesh rally
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-04-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 13:23 IST
BJP wants to throw away the Constitution which granted rights to people, claims Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
