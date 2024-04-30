PM Modi's Poll Rally in Maharashtra: Questions Government's Ability to Build a Strong Nation Amidst Instability
PTI | Dharashiv | Updated: 30-04-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Will a weak government, which can collapse any moment, be able to build a strong nation, asks PM Modi at poll rally in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Security of Indians our priority": PM Modi stresses need for stable govt amid global tensions
IPL 2024: Rohit becomes first Indian to hit 500 T20 sixes, hits 2nd IPL ton in losing cause
1 arrested with heroin worth Rs 30 lakh near India-Myanmar border
What happened in last 10 years only trailer, lot more needs to be done for Kerala and India: Modi in Kerala
Congress created weak image of India, while BJP built it into strong nation: Modi in Kerala.