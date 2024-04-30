Gandhi questions BJP's stance on reservation amidst PSU privatisation drive
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-04-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 13:29 IST
If BJP is not against reservation, then why it is privatising Railways and other PSUs, asks Rahul Gandhi at rally in Madhya Pradesh.
