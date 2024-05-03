PM Modi alleges TMC opposing CAA to appease vote bank at poll rally in Bengal's Tehatta
PTI | Tehatta | Updated: 03-05-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC opposing CAA due to its appeasement politics: PM Modi at poll rally in Bengal's Tehatta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CAA
- TMC
- appeasement politics
- PM Modi
- poll rally
- Bengal
- Tehatta
- opposition
- politics
- election
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Charitable Foundation 'Amogh' to Organize Musical Event ''Sur Samvaad'' in Bengaluru to Raise Awareness on Autism During World Autism Month
Three assaulted for raising 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan in Bengaluru, four held
Violence erupts at Ram Navami procession in Bengal, leaving 4 injured
Rahul Gandhi has migrated to Kerala from Uttar Pradesh: Rajnath Singh at poll rally.
BJP instigated violence during Ram Navami celebrations in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee at Raiganj rally.