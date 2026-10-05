30% chance of cyclone formation near southwestern Gulf of America, NHC says

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 17:25 IST
30% chance of cyclone formation near southwestern Gulf of America, NHC says

A ​trough ​of low ‌pressure in ​the southwestern Gulf of ‌America is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms and has a ‌30% chance of developing ‌into a cyclone within the next 48 hours, the ⁠US ​National ⁠Hurricane Center said on Monday.

"Although environmental ⁠conditions appear to be ​marginally conducive, gradual development is ⁠becoming more likely, and ⁠a tropical ​depression is likely to form during the ⁠middle or latter portion of ⁠the ⁠week," the NHC added.

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