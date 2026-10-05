30% chance of cyclone formation near southwestern Gulf of America, NHC says
A trough of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf of America is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms and has a 30% chance of developing into a cyclone within the next 48 hours, the US National Hurricane Center said on Monday.
"Although environmental conditions appear to be marginally conducive, gradual development is becoming more likely, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the middle or latter portion of the week," the NHC added.