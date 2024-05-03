CBI Investigation Urged in Neha Hiremath Murder Case: Amit Shah Demands Justice
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-05-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 13:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Hand over Neha Hiremath murder case to CBI, they will take strong action against accused: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NEWSMAKER-Who is Justice Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump's New York criminal trial?
PM Modi accuses previous governments of deceiving SC, ST, OBCs in the guise of social justice at Amroha rally
Ministry of Law and Justice to hold conference on India's Criminal Justice System on April 20
Enactment of new criminal justice laws watershed moment for our society, clear indication that India is changing: CJI DY Chandrachud.
Major Reforms in India's Criminal Justice System Enacted, Says Chief Justice