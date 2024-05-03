Rahul Gandhi Files Papers for Rae Bareli LS Seat, Accompanied by Sonia, Kharge and Priyanka
PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 03-05-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 14:12 IST
Cong leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompany Rahul Gandhi as he files papers for Rae Bareli LS seat.
