One Vote, Multiple Victories: PM Modi Highlights Successes from Scrapping of Article 370, Countering Terrorism
PTI | Palamu | Updated: 04-05-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 11:24 IST
Recognise value of your one vote, it resulted in scrapping of Article 370 in J&K, wiped out terrorism: PM Modi at Jharkhand poll rally.
