Fifty dead in heavy rain, floods in central Afghanistan, official says

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 18-05-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 12:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least 50 people are dead following a fresh bout of heavy rain and flooding in central Afghanistan, an official said on Saturday.

Mawlawi Abdul Hai Zaem, the head of the information department for the central Ghor province, told Reuters that there was no information about how many people were injured in the rain spell that began on Friday, which had also cut off many key roads to the area.

