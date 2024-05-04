PM Modi in Bihar: Congress's ancestral properties will face tax
PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 04-05-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 15:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress plans to impose tax on ancestral properties: PM Modi at Darbhanga rally in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"People unhappy with BJP, will vote overwhelmingly for the INDIA alliance": Congress' Karti P Chidambaram
"Modi government has failed in all aspects": Congress leader Jitendra Singh
Prominent BJP Leader and Former Minister Malikayya Guttedar Joins Congress
"It is INDIA versus NDA all over country": Congress candidate Imran Masood
Chhindwara mayor reverses decision, urges voters to support Congress’ Nakul Nath after joining BJP