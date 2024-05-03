India's opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Raebareli too
Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 08:33 IST
India's main opposition Congress party said on Friday that Rahul Gandhi, the face of the party and its former president, will contest general elections from the family bastion seat of Raebareli in north India as well.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
