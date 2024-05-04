Karnataka JD(S) MLA Revanna Arrested by SIT in Connection with Kidnap Case
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-05-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 19:06 IST
- Country:
- India
SIT sleuths pick up Karnataka JD(S) MLA Revanna in connection with kidnap case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
