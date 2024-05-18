Delhi Police busts NEET paper-solving gang, arrests four

New Delhi District police busted a NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) paper-solving gang and on Saturday also arrested four persons, including two MBBS students. Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP, New Delhi, while speaking with ANI, said that they had received a complaint of proxy students appearing for the medical entrance test. He said, "On May 5, during the examination of NEET, we received a complaint that instead of real students, proxy students have come to give the exam. Taking cognizance of the matter, we registered an FIR and transferred the case to Special Staff..."

Mahla added, "During the investigation, we found that the consultant agents had misguided the children. They talked with the students and told them that they would arrange for proxy students who could give the examination on their behalf and clear it as well." Elaborating on the investigation, Mahla stated, "For this, they take huge amounts of money from their family. We got to know that these people used to mix the photos of real and proxy students with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) so that their identification becomes difficult at the exam centre."

The DCP also gave information about the arrest of people related to the case. "We have arrested two people, who are agents. These are Kishori Lal, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Prabhat Kumar, who hails from Bihar," he said. Mahla added further, "Along with these, we have also arrested proxy students. We are searching for more agents involved in this incident."

Notably, Rajasthan's Bharatpur police had also arrested four accused, including the dummy candidate in the NEET exam. Mridul Kachhawa, SP, Bharatpur, had said, "At an exam centre in Bharatpur, during the biometric investigation, the agencies present there observed a mismatch in the biometrics of a candidate. Upon questioning, it was revealed that a dummy candidate had come in place of the real candidate..."

Kachhawa said that during a police investigation, it was revealed that the dummy candidate was Abhishek Gupta, who was a third-year MBBS student. (ANI)

