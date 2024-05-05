Congress trying to protect Constitution, BJP-RSS want to end it, says Rahul Gandhi in Telangana.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
