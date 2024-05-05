Amit Shah Asserts BJP's Commitment to Reservation Policies for SC, ST, and OBC
Will not allow reservations for SC, ST and OBC to end as long as there is even a BJP MP in Parliament: Amit Shah in Telangana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
