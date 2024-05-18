EC Issues Show-Cause Notices to BJP's West Bengal Chief Over TMC Ads
The Election Commission has issued show-cause notices to BJP's West Bengal chief, Sukanta Majumdar, over advertisements targeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC). This move highlights ongoing tensions between the political parties in the region.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 20:03 IST
- Country:
- India
EC issues show-cause notices to BJP's West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar over advertisements targeting TMC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi alleges TMC opposing CAA to appease vote bank at poll rally in Bengal's Tehatta
PM Modi Accuses TMC of Marginalizing Hindus in Bengal at Bardhaman-Durgapur Election Rally
PM Modi Accuses TMC of Marginalizing Hindus in Bengal
Modi Calls for Legal Cell to Aid Teachers Affected by TMC School Jobs Scam
PM Modi slams Congress, TMC for 'vote jihad' call in Bengal rally