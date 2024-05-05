PM Modi Reiterates Commitment to Equality and Merit at Dhaurahra Rally
PTI | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 05-05-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 18:20 IST
- Country:
- India
I will not allow quota on the basis of religion and theft of reservation for SC, ST and OBC till I am alive: PM Modi at UP's Dhaurahra rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
