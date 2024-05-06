Israeli army tells Palestinians to temporarily evacuate parts of Rafah for humanitarian areas ahead of possible assault, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-05-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 10:56 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
