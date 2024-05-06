BJP under PM Modi Empowers Tribals with Respect and Empowerment, Says Minister Arjun Munda
PTI | Khunti | Updated: 06-05-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 14:08 IST
Congress in 60 years treated tribals as vote bank; BJP under PM Modi gave them respect: Union minister Arjun Munda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
