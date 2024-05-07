Modi Lauds High Voter Turnout in Madhya Pradesh in Early Hours of Lok Sabha Polls
PTI | Khargone | Updated: 07-05-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 10:55 IST
- Country:
- India
At rally in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi expresses satisfaction over pace of polling in first 2 hours of 3rd phase of Lok Sabha elections.
