Axel Witsel's Surprise Recall: Belgium's Euro 2024 Squad Reveal

Belgium have recalled Axel Witsel to the squad for Euro 2024 in Germany next month but there is no place for Thibaut Courtois despite the Real Madrid goalkeeper being in line to feature in Saturday's Champions League final. Coach Domenico Tedesco announced his 25-man squad for next month's tournament on Tuesday with Witsel's recall a major surprise.

The 35-year-old announced his international retirement last year and his return comes after Tedesco visited the Atletico Madrid defender to persuade him to come back to the team. Witsel won the last of his 130 caps at the World Cup in Qatar, where Belgium were eliminated in the group stage.

Courtois walked out on the Belgian squad last June when he was not named captain in the wake of Eden Hazard's retirement, leading to a public falling out with Tedesco. Belgium squad:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg), Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Arthur Theate (Stade Rennais), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Al Shabab), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Orel Mangala (Olympique Lyonnais), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Arthur Vermeeren (Atletico Madrid), Aster Vranckx (vfL Wolfsburg) Forwards: Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Romelu Lukaku (Roma), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Lois Openda (RB Leipzig), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)