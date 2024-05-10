BJP leaders admitting defeat as election progresses, continues to lower the political discourse: Bhupesh Baghel to PTI
PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 10-05-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:31 IST
As phases of LS polls progress, BJP leaders' self-confidence shaken; they continue to lower the discourse: Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
