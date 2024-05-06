Shinde exhorts Mahayuti cadres to boost voter turnout in upcoming LS polls phases

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday expressed serious concerns about the voter turnout in the two phases of the Lok Sabha elections in the state and urged workers of the Mahayuti to ensure that the percentage increases in the final three phases.

Shinde was addressing an election rally while campaigning for Shiv Sena candidate Naresh Mhaske at Thane in the morning. ''The elections are being held in severe heat, and it is reflected in the voting percentage in the state. While there is no doubt that we will win by a huge margin, there is a need to increase the voting percentage,'' the chief minister said.

He urged booth-level workers and block in-charges to focus on bringing maximum voters in the first few hours of polling. Shinde said he toured several parts of the state, and the Mahayuti alliance was getting maximum support because of the work done by the government, and the people of the state were happy.

The Mahayuti comprises the Shiv Sena, BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

''I am happy that all constituents of the Mahayuti and the parties that support the alliance are working seriously,'' he said.

Shinde praised Maha Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for supporting the ruling alliance and working wholeheartedly for the victory of its candidates.

