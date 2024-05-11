Amit Shah: Congress Leaders Fear Pakistan's Nuclear Power, Propose Ceding POK
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-05-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leaders want to give up rights over POK, due to fear of Pakistan having atom bomb: Amit Shah in Telangana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Make Narendra Modi prime minister for third time to finish terrorism and Naxalism from the country: Amit Shah at rally in Porbandar.
During Congress rule, there were only 7 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in country; now there are 22: Amit Shah in Gujarat.
After two phases of Lok Sabha polls, it is clear that people have decided to bring PM Modi to power once again: Amit Shah in Gujarat.
During the third term of Narendra Modi-led govt, our economy will be brought to third spot in the world: Amit Shah at poll rally in Gujarat.
CPI(M) to Back Congress in all but Khammam LS Seat in Telangana