Rahul Gandhi alleges Andhra Pradesh ruled by BJP's 'B' team, demands Centre's intervention
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-05-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 13:39 IST
- India
Today Andhra Pradesh is run by 'B' team of BJP, says Rahul Gandhi at rally in Andhra Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
