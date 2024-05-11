Thakur Accuses Congress of Reducing Reservations for SCs/STs/OBCs and Blaming BJP for Opposing Dilution
Cong reduced reservation of SCs/STs/OBCs and gave it to Muslims but is instead blaming BJP that will never allow such dilution: Anurag Thakur.
