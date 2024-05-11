PM Modi Slams Jharkhand Govt, Alleges Ration Diversion and Corruption in Jal Jeevan Mission
PTI | Chatra | Updated: 11-05-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 17:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand govt prevents ration from reaching people, indulges in corruption even in Jal Jeevan Mission: PM Modi in Jharkhand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- ration
- corruption
- Jal Jeevan Mission
- PM Modi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Varsity Students Demand Voice in Governance, Cite Corruption and Policy Failures
Unidentified Assailants Fatally Shoot Man in Jharkhand's Dumka District
Elderly Man Murdered in Jharkhand, Throat Slit
How can BJP pretend to eradicate corruption when its 'washing machine' in full spin, alleges Cong
Pakistani Prime Minister Cracks Down on Corruption, Dismissing 25 Tax Officials