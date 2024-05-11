Congress refutes PM Modi's claim of inheritance tax plan: Mallikarjun Kharge in Bihar
PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 11-05-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 18:20 IST
PM Modi lying that Congress will impose inheritance tax if voted to power: Mallikarjun Kharge in Bihar.
