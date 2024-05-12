AAP's Pledge: Reclaiming Indian Territory from China, Ending Agniveer Scheme
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 13:28 IST
''Freeing'' Indian land from Chinese control, shutting down Agniveer scheme also our guarantees: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
