Empowering Girls: CBSE Class 10 Results Showcase Academic Excellence with 94.75% Pass Rate, Girls Surpass Boys with 2.04% Margin
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 13:16 IST
CBSE class 10 board exam results: Girls outshine boys by 2.04 percentage points; 94.75 per cent girls clear exam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
