Record-breaking Results: CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Witness Unprecedented Surge in High Scorers
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 13:21 IST
CBSE class 10 board exam results: Over 47,000 students score above 95 per cent, over 2.12 lakh score above 90 per cent.
