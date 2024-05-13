BJP slams YSR Cong in Andhra Pradesh for alleged attacks on NDA workers, accuses EC of inaction
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 14:13 IST
BJP accuses ruling YSR Cong in Andhra Pradesh of attacking NDA workers to influence polls, tells EC police acting as 'mute spectators'.
