Mumbai Monsoon Mishap: Seven Injured as Iron Hoarding Collapses in Ghatkopar Area
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 17:49 IST
Seven injured as iron hoarding collapses in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai amid rain and gusty winds: officials.
