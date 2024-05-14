ED Opposes Bail for Manish Sisodia, Citing Delay Tactics in Excise Policy Scam Case
ED opposes Manish Sisodia's bail plea in Delhi HC, says concerted efforts by accused to delay trial in excise policy scam case.
