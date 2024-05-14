Amit Shah Assures Matua Community in Bongaon: Citizenship and Dignified Living for All
PTI | Bongaon | Updated: 14-05-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
All of you will get citizenship and will be able to live with respect: Amit Shah to Matua community in Bengal's Bongaon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
