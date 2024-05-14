Airtel's Q4 Profit Plunges 31% Despite 4.4% Revenue Growth
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 16:41 IST
Bharti Airtel net profit tanks 31 pc to Rs 2,072 crore in the March quarter, revenue up 4.4 pc to Rs 37,599 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
