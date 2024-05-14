NY appeals court upholds judge's determination that Trump's comments 'threatened' witness integrity
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 22:36 IST
NY appeals court rules judge 'properly determined' Trump's comments 'posed a significant threat' to witness integrity, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
