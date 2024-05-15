PM Modi Pledges to Protect Rights of the Oppressed at Maharashtra Rally
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Modi is the "chowkidar" of rights of the oppressed; he won't let them be snatched away: PM Modi at rally in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- rally
- Maharashtra
- rights
- oppressed
- PM Modi
- chowkidar
- google seo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Highlights Poverty Reduction Success in Maharashtra, Claims 25 Crore Uplifted in Decade
Amit Shah deepfake video: Case registered against Maharashtra Youth Cong's social media handle
PM Modi Claims Undeterred Service to Nation for Decade at Maharashtra Rally
PM Modi at Maharashtra rally: Strong government prioritizes both present and future
PM Modi Seeks Blessings at Maharashtra Rally, Aspires for a Developed India