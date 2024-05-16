Indian Supreme Court Dismisses ED's Plea Over Kejriwal's Comment on Prison Sentence
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 12:44 IST
SC refuses to consider ED objection to Arvind Kejriwal's statement that if people vote for AAP, he will not go back to jail on Jun 2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
