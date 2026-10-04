Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates new ward office building in Pratapgarh

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the newly constructed RCC (G+1) Ward Office Building under Ward No. 43 of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) at Pratapgarh on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Saha said he had visited Ward 43 along with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor and noted the enthusiasm among the people gathered there.

“So, today we have come to Ward 43. The Mayor is here with me, as is the Deputy Mayor—this is his ward. Everyone has gathered here, and I can see a lot of enthusiasm. Previously, this area was plagued by hooliganism and a lack of development, but now we are actively working on improvements, and everyone is contributing,” he said. The Chief Minister said the administration was moving forward with development work in the area and referred to the Haora Riverfront Development as an example of the work undertaken.

“We are moving forward on this path. There are many other lanes and locations—you have seen how excellent the Haora Riverfront Development turned out—and we intend to carry out similar work in all these areas,” Saha said. The newly built multi-storey administrative facility is aimed at strengthening local governance and providing streamlined civic services to residents of Ward No. 43 and the adjoining Pratapgarh region.

The modern ward office is expected to serve as a central hub for citizen-centric services, grievance redressal and civic administration support for local residents. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, AMC Commissioner Saju Waheed, local councillors, corporators and key party members.

Meanwhile, Saha said the state government is working continuously to develop Agartala and other urban areas of Tripura into modern, environment-friendly and aesthetically appealing cities. Inaugurating the comprehensive renovation, modernisation and beautification project of the historic pond near Ujan Abhoynagar Market, the Chief Minister said the government’s objective is not limited to constructing infrastructure and concrete structures, but also to improving people’s quality of life, protecting the natural balance of urban areas and ensuring holistic urban development.

Speaking at the programme, Saha said several traditional ponds and water bodies in Agartala and other parts of the state had faced the threat of extinction in the past due to neglect, lack of maintenance and inadequate planning. (ANI)