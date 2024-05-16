India's unwavering commitment to reclaiming PoK highlighted by Home Minister Amit Shah's address in Bihar
PTI | Sitamarhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:12 IST
- Country:
- India
PoK an integral part of India, we will take it back at any cost: Home Minister Amit Shah in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Home Minister: No Bias in Sex Scandal Probe, Protection Not an Option
Tragic Gas Cylinder Explosion Kills Mother and Her Three Children in Bihar
Severe heat wave forecast in W Bengal Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand; isolated rains predicted over Kerala, TN
Left grapples with BJP surge in 'Leningrad of Bihar'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah: 95 Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh in 4 Months Since BJP Govt Took Over